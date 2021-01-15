The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man who they say ran from a traffic stop after deputies pulled him over for driving a stolen vehicle.
Deputies with the IPSO executed a traffic stop on Luther Lamar Laughlin Sr., 36, on the evening of Jan. 12 when they saw him driving the stolen vehicle in the 3600 block of West Old Spanish Trail.
Laughlin fled on foot. His last known address is in Rayne.
According to an IPSO spokeswoman, Laughlin is wanted on warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II drugs and aggravated flight from an officer.
Anyone with information Laughlin's location is asked to contact the IPSO at 337-364-3711.