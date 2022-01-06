PIC
Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in requesting assistance from the public is locating Karlyon Michael, 55 years old.  

Karlyon Michael was last seen on January 5, 2020 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the Daspit Road area near Loreauville. He was wearing a orange and black coat, blue jeans and blue shoes. 

Karlyon has gone missing before and is known to frequent the Hopkins and Washington Street areas in the city of New Iberia.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Karlyon Michael is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

