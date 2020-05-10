IPSO paid $325,000 settlement in White case

The settlement figure paid by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to the family of Victor White has been unsealed.
According to The Advocate, a state sheriff’s insurance pool showed that the office paid $325,000 following the settlement between the department and the family of Victor White, who died following an arrest in 2014.
The figure includes a $133,000 annuity, presumably for White’s child, and another $192,000 was paid to Monroe-based attorney Carol Powell Lexing, according to the newspaper.
Although the settlement occurred two years ago, the decision to keep the figure sealed was challenged by Capital City Press LLC doing business as The Advocate, and KATC.
In a judgement filed on April 30, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concluded that the district court “abused its discretion in denying Appelants’ motion for vacatur by relying on erroneous conclusions of law and misapplying the law to the facts.”
White was arrested for possession of narcotics late on March 2, 2014, as deputies responded to a reported fight in the 300 block of South Lewis Street in New Iberia. When deputies tried to remove him from a patrol vehicle for booking in the Iberia Parish Jail, he resisted the deputies, according to a Louisiana State Police investigative report.
According to the report, at some point during the scuffle, White, still handcuffed, fatally shot himself with a .25-caliber pistol he had concealed during his initial frisking and search. The IPSO immediately called in LSP to handle the investigation, which concluded that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, even though White was shot in the chest while his hands were cuffed behind his back.
An early report from the LSP had stated White III had been shot in the back, further complicating the state police investigation.