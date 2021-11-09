The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on two counts of attempted first degree murder Tuesday in reference to a shooting in Loreauville.
According to a prepared statement, deputies responded 8 a.m. Sunday to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Boutte Road in Loreauville.
Upon arrival, it was learned that there were two victims. One was struck during the shooting while another sustained no injuries.
Through further investigation, Anthony Terrell Mallery was identified as the shooter. Within 30 minutes, Mallery was located driving one of the victims vehicles and was apprehended in a cane field near the 1400 block of Adrian Street with assistance from the New Iberia Police Department.
Mallery was taken into custody and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges that included two counts of first degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, driving without a license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.
Acadian Ambulance rendered aid to the injured victim, who was later brought to Lafayette General Hospital and then airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. The victim is listed in serious but stable condition.