After a month-long investigation, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has made more than a dozen arrests in multiple investigations related to contraband flowing into the parish jail.
According to an IPSO spokesperson, the IPSO launched a joint operation with the Louisiana State Police on July 16 focused on illegal contraband being transported into the Iberia Parish Jail.
As a part of that investigation, on July 26, 2020, several Iberia Parish Jail inmates were found in possession of cellphones, marijuana and synthetic marijuana. Markell Davis, 22, of Patterson, and Ferontay Sigure, 19, of New Iberia, were charged with one count each of possession of contraband in a correction center; Jaquan Johnson, 23, was charged with three counts of possession of contraband in a correction center; and David Arceneaux, 26, was charged with two counts of possession of contraband in a correction center and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
On August 19, 2020, an undercover operation involving the IPSO Special Investigations Unit, Iberia Parish Jail Investigators and IPSO Bureau of Investigations and IPSO Patrol Division into the illicit trafficking of contraband into the Iberia Parish Jail, was conducted.
Six people were arrested Wednesday in conjunction with that investigation.
- Jude Daniels, 22, of New Iberia, charged with criminal conspiracy, three counts of principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
- Dean Sam, 28, of New Iberia, charged with criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and no driver’s license.
- Jadarrius Thibodeaux, 23, of New Iberia, charged with criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, and obstruction of justice.
- Devonte Stokes, 27, of New Iberia, charged with criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest by flight, firearm free zone violation, and aggravated assault.
- Travian Jones, 23, of New Iberia, charged with criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest by flight, firearm free zone violation, and resisting arrest by use of a false name.
- Miaja Curry, 20, of New Iberia, charged with criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into penal facility, and distribution of Schedule I synthetics.
All six booked and transported to the Iberia Parish Jail.
The arrests also resulted in the seizure of 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, 34.5 grams of tobacco and five cellular telephones, all destined for Iberia Parish Jail inmates. The IPSO spokesperson also said agents seized
an AR-15 rifle and a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.
The Louisiana State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also assisted in that broader operation, which is ongoing. Further arrest are expected in the immediate future.
As a result of arrests in the undercover operation and seizure, the spokesperson said investigators determined that three IPJ inmates conspired with the suspects outside the jail, leading to the inmates' arrests.
Kenneth Landry Jr., 27, of New Iberia, was charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of principal to introduce contraband into a correction center, public bribery, possession of contraband (cellphone), possession of contraband (Schedule I, marijuana), possession of contraband (Schedule I, synthetics). Derrick Mouton, 24, of New Iberia, and Kenneth Washington, 28, of New Orleans, were each charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy, principal to introduce contraband into a correction center, public bribery, and principal to distribute a Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance (synthetics). Washington also faced two additional counts of principal to introduce contraband into a correction center.
According to the spokesperson, Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said he is extremely grateful and appreciative of the actions of the Iberia Parish Sheriff Office Bureau of Investigation, Special Investigations Unit, Patrol
Division and IPJ Investigative Team.