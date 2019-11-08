IPSO looks into theft of shipping container

On Oct. 3, detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the 4600 block of S. Lewis Street in reference to the theft of a 40-foot shipping container, which had been converted to living quarters.
Surveillance footage revealed three trucks enter the area. One was pulling an empty goose neck trailer. A short time later, the trucks exited, hauling the shipping container.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.