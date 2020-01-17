IPSO looking for person who stole pop-up camper

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on the afternoon of Dec. 6 to a call about a theft at the 3200 block of Captain Cade Road.
A white Coleman pop-up camper bearing Louisiana license plate number E677174, valued at $10,000, was stolen from the victim’s driveway. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect to be a white male driving a late-model black Chevrolet pickup truck.
The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Captain Cade Road toward Youngsville.
Anyone with information about the theft may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
