The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects related to a robbery that took place at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to a prepared statement, deputies with the IPSO’s patrol division were dispatched to investigate an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 2700 block of East Main Street.
Both suspects, which were described by witnesses as black males with gray t-shirts wrapped around their heads, stole an undetermined amount of cash, cigarettes and cigars.
One shot was fired by one of the suspects, however no one was injured.
The suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala with a license plate of LA #340CCF, headed north on Emile Verret Road.
Anyone having information relative to this armed robbery is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-369-3711.