The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has hired John Babin to serve as the new captain of the IPSO Bureau of Investigations.
According to a prepared statement, Babin was hired to replace Eddie Langlinais, who resigned from the position in October to pursue other interests.
Babin a 36-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office as head of the Crime Scene Unit and recently as captain of detectives with the New Iberia Police Department. Babin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the job of captain of the IPSO Bureau of Investigations.
The Iberia Parish Bureau of Investigations includes detectives – adult and property crimes, juvenile detectives, cyber and sex Crimes, the tactical surveillance unit, elderly abuse, crime scene and evidence custodian.
“John is a consistent and positive leader dedicated to law enforcement and a resident of Iberia Parish, bringing 36 years of law enforcement experience,” Sheriff Tommy Romero said. “I look forward to working with Captain John Babin in this new role as a key member of my management team to provide strong, result-driven leadership.”
“I am constantly impressed by the dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement team here in Iberia Parish, and I am honored to lead this dynamic department as Captain of IPSO Bureau of Investigations and work closely with Sheriff Romero,” Babin said.