IPSO deputies raising money for family after fatal fire

When Fallon Louis’ apartment caught fire in the early hours of March 16, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were the initial first responders on the scene.
Despite the efforts of the deputies, they were unable to save Louis’ daughter, but not for a lack of trying.
They first attempted to gain access to the second-story apartment through the front door, but were forced back by the heat and flames. They found a ladder and placed it in the bed of one of their patrol trucks and tried to gain entry over the back balcony, but again the heat and flames made it impossible to gain entry.
In addition to the ultimate loss of her child, Louis and her surviving 12-year-old daughter lost everything in their home.
But the deputies who were there wanted still to give something back to Louis and her family.
The deputies who had responded donated their time to provide the funeral escort at no charge to the family.
The patrol shift then took it upon themselves to pool their money and provide Louis with gift cards to Walmart and TJ Maxx totaling more than $300 to help replace some of their belongings.
“I am incredibly proud of the actions of the deputies on the night of the fire and their selflessness of providing the funeral escort and gift cards for the Louis family,” Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said. “This shows the commitment these deputies have to their job and the residents of Iberia Parish.”
All the deputies involved received letters of commendation from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone wishing to contribute can drop off any donations at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Patrol Office at 322 Providence Street. The deputies will get any donations to the Louises.