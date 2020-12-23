Last week, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division solicited donations in hopes of providing Christmas presents to residents in assisted living facilities, especially those who did not have family or friends to visit with during the holidays.
The operation was so successful that every resident in the parish’s five assisted living facilities received a gift, with those who didn’t have family or friends to visit receiving a special gift.
“With COVID restrictions, IPSO is very conscious of the loneliness these residents have endured in the last nine months,” said Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero.
The patrol division deputies and officers collected hats, beanies, socks, slippers, no-slip socks, lap blankets, fleece jackets, sweaters, body wash and cologne, as well as cash donations.
On Monday and Tuesday, Romero, IPSO Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux, IPSO Fleet Manager Jerome Gaspard and IPSO Deputy Paul Buswell delivered those Christmas gifts, one to every nursing home resident in Iberia Parish.
“The response from IPSO employees and Iberia Parish was overwhelming,” Breaux said. “Because of their generosity, we were able to give every resident a gift. We had special gifts for those residents that have no family to look after them.”
See more photos at www.iberianet.com