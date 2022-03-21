An arrest was made in connection with a Sunday shooting that left a female injured, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.
Derick Alexander, 33, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and two counts of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.
According to arrest records from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Alexander is a resident of Baldwin and was arrested at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The above charges stem from a shooting that was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7000 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned a female victim had been shot and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle and that the accused shooter had left before the deputies’ arrival, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Alexander was taken into custody in St. Mary Parish with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police Department, and Louisiana State Police.
In St. Mary Parish, Alexander also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to appear, presence of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance, and other drug-related charges.