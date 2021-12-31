IPSO arrests two men after failed traffic stop

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men following a failed traffic stop where narcotics and a firearm were allegedly thrown out of a vehicle.
According to a prepared statement, an IPSO deputy observed a black Chevy Colorado traveling north on John Darnall Road Wednesday morning.
After attempting to make a traffic stop, the truck continued to travel north, disregarding both the IPSO siren and flashing lights.
The deputy also saw narcotics and a firearm being thrown out of the vehicle, according to the statement.
The vehicle stopped near the 7400 block of Weeks Island Road, and the two men traveling in the car were arrested. Illegal narcotics were also allegedly found in the vehicle.
Kenneth “Keenu” Broussard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges: manufacture; Intent to distribute -Schedule II narcotics; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; obstruction of justice; possession of schedule II narcotics; possession with intent to distribute –Schedule 1 narcotics; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance; second or subsequent offenses; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses
Bond was set for Broussard at $461,000.
Korey Dzuris was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of: broken tail lamps; switched plates; possession – Schedule II narcotics; obstruction of justice; flight from officer; possession of drug paraphernalia.