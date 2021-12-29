Purchase Access

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men following a failed traffic stop where narcotics and a firearm were allegedly thrown out of a vehicle. 

According to a prepared statement, an IPSO deputy observed a black Chevy Colorado traveling north on John Darnall Road Wednesday morning. 

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle continued to travel north, disregarding both the audible and visual signals. 

The deputy also observed narcotics and a firearm being thrown out of the vehicle, according to the statement. 

The vehicle stopped near the 7400 block of Weeks Island Road, and the two men traveling in the car were arrested. Illegal narcotics were also allegedly found in the vehicle. 

Kenneth “Keenu” Broussard was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

LA RS 40:967A     Manufacture; Intent to distribute -Schedule II

LA RS 14:95.1       Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

LA RS 14:130.1     Obstruction of justice

LA RS 40:967C      Possession of schedule II

LA RS 40:966A1    Possession with intent to distribute –Schedule 1

LA RS 14:95E        Possession of a firearm in the presence of a

                               controlled substance

LA RS 40:982        Second or subsequent offenses

LA RS 40:1023C    Prohibited Acts – Possession of drug

                               paraphernalia

LA RS 40:1041      Transactions involving proceeds from drug  

                               offenses

Bond set on Kenneth “Keenu” Broussard is $461,000.00

Korey Dzuris was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

LA RS 32:304           Tail Lamps

LA RS 47:536.8        Switched plates

LA RS 40:967C         Possession – Schedule II Narcotics

LA RS 14:130           Obstruction of Justice

LA RS 14:108.1        Flight from officer

LA RS 40:1023C       Prohibited Acts – Possession of drug

                               paraphernalia

No bond has been set at this time for Mr. Dzuris

 

