IPSB to vote on revisions to policy recommended by state

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote to make some state recommended policy revisions for the school district at Wednesday’s meeting.
Some of the revisions include rules on teleconference meetings that will clear up the question of quorums and voting for agenda items. Another includes superintendent policy revisions in terms of appointing and employing a superintendent.
Purchasing, bids, sports injury management, student health service and child abuse policy revisions will all be on the resolution that the board will vote on as well.
The board will also vote on a recommendation of the former Jeanerette Primary School at the meeting. The building received a bid of $29,100 in March which was $100 over the appraised value, but the bidder has since requested a release of the bid. The administration has received a current offer of 85 percent in excess of the appraised value of the building, or $23,200. If re-advertised, the board could accept an offer of 80 percent of the appraised value.
The board will vote to first release the current bid, then accept the new bid or re-advertise at the meeting.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the IPSB’s administrative office on Jane Street.