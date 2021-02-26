The Iberia Parish School Board voted to re-advertise the sale of the former Lee Street Elementary School after the bidder for the project gave up the purchase.
The board accepted the bid of Dynasty Enterprises of Louisiana in the amount of $48,000 for the purchase of the abandoned school site.
Legal counsel for the school board Wayne Landry said that although the company won the bid last year, they never signed the sale of the property.
“We sold that property last year and they never came to sign the sale,” Landry said. “We finally got in touch with a law firm in New Orleans and they agreed to rescind the sale because we have another two or three interested in it.”
Board member Brad Norris asked Landry why the company agreed to rescind the bid.
“I have no idea why they didn’t want it,” Landry said.
Norris also asked if the board could make the company pay a fee since the school district will now have to re-advertise for the sale of the property.
“They backed out and we had to pay the advertisers, so now we have to advertise again,” Norris said. “I’m just asking if we have a fee for that.”
Landry responded by saying that there was a fee that the company could pay, but the time and effort to make that happen was not practical currently.
“We could make them pay that, I don’t have the time and energy to do that,” Landry said.
Norris also asked if the board could set a policy in future bid contracts for a fee if a bidder ever decided to rescind their bid.
“This is not the first time this has happened,” Norris said. “It’s happened two or three times.”
Landry said that he is fairly certain the Lee Street property will be sold, however, due to several interested parties who are currently interested in the area.
“I recommend rescinding the award and advertise at a minimum bid of $48,000,” he said. “I’m pretty sure that property will be sold, there’s two or three interested in that property.”