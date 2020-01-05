IPSB to elect officers at Wednesday meeting

The Iberia Parish School Board will elect officers for the new year at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Office positions will include chairman and vice-chairman for the board, as well as the head of various committees.
The board will also consider staff recommendations for revisions to the District Emergency Management Plan at the meeting, and take appropriate action.
A request for funding for seats for the 2020-21 school year for the Iberia Parish Early Childhood Community Network will be on the agenda as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative office on Jane Street.