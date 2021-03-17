IPSB to approve purchase of Chromebooks

The Iberia Parish School Board will vote to approve the purchase of additional Chromebooks for students at tonight’s meeting.
The board will vote on a resolution to replace the 1:1 Chromebooks near the end of their battery life at the meeting. The purchase will be made via a state contract, and Detel Computer Solutions of Mansura is the vendor for the Chromebook purchases. The expected cost of the Chromebooks is $306,534.
The purchase will account for about 1,128 new computers for the school district that will be used by students across the parish.
The board will also vote to approve a change order for the bus inspection building project. The change order will add an additional $1,840 to the project for the installation of a required backflow preventer for the bus inspection building.
The board will vote to approve changes to the district’s summer program that comport with COVID-19 safety regulation as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. today at the administrative building on Jane Street.