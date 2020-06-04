The Iberia Parish School Board well be receiving millions in CARES Act funding, after an announcement was made at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin said at the meeting that the district received an allocation of $4,669,276 in funding from the CARES Act, which was distributed in equitable shares to the non-public schools in the district in the amount of $524,340.
With an additional $576,000 in indirect costs, the school district now has a budget of $3,568,000 to purchase items that will be used in preparing for the next school year.
“The new lingo is continuous learning,” Hulin said. “That means we can continue education in any event, whether it’s virtual, distance, half and half, we have to plan for all those scenarios.”
Some of the items purchased included add-ons for all of the district’s tier I curriculum to allow for electronic communication with students, as well as videos of teachers teaching and electronic resources to be used at home or in the classroom.
The district also purchased professional development material that will be used through sessions that all of the district’s core teachers will be taking during the summer.
“We divided every core teacher in the district into 26 groups and those groups will go through a series of five professional development sessions over the summer to prepare them to be ready for distance education if needed,” Hulin said.
The district has also bought diagnostic tools for students that will assess where students have regressed in their education over the summer and during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Stipends are also being budgeted for principals that may have to return to school before the two-week preparation period, as well as a stipend to tutor students who may need additional help during the next school year.
The largest purchase, Hulin said, went to chromebooks for every student. The students will be able to take the chromebooks home and use them for homework as well.
“That chromebook will be assigned to them for the duration of the school year and they will carry it to and from home,” Hulin said.
Equipment that will be more accommodating to disabled students, as well as instruction of teletherapy for teachers are also on the agenda.
Facial recognition thermometers for the district’s two biggest schools, as well as hands free sanitizers and electrostatic sprayers will also be used to help keep every school in the district clean.
Finally, Huilin said the district distributed a survey to families that revealed about 1,200 families in the district who have no way to connect to the internet for home learning.
“We’re working to provide internet for families with no internet at home,” Hulin said. “All of that has been put in, it was submitted last Friday and by mid-June we should have the green light to begin these purchases.”