The Iberia Parish Council will vote to appropriate funding for the Stumpy Bayou Water Control Structure Project at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The project is funded through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funding, and is one of several infrastructure projects that the parish council has partnered with GOMESA in coordinating.
The agenda item will amend the Royalty Fund budget in the amount of $264,250 to appropriate the existing GOMESA funds for the engineering services related to the project.
GOMESA is also funding other water control structure projects that are aimed to improve drainage in Iberia Parish including the Peebles Coulee project.
The council will also vote on a resolution amending the 2022 General Fund and Road District No. 10 fund budgets in the amount of $690,823 to appropriate funding for Hazard Road improvements. The project will be funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act loss revenue funds and will be transferred from the General Fund.
The council is also slated to make several appointments to various board and committees during the meeting.
A resolution appointing Jo Ann Parker to the Iberia Parish Library Board of Control for a five year term will be voted on by the council, as well a resolution appointing Michael Flash to the Iberia Economic Development Authority.
Flash will represent Districts 13 and 14 for the remainder of a three year term to fill a vacancy created by the expiration of term for Jody Suire.
A resolution appointing Alice Faul to the Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission will also be voted on during the meeting.
Darlene French, a member of the 16th Judicial District Children and Youth Planning Board, is slated to turn in her resignation from the board at the meeting as well.
Renee Green, a local resident, is slated to address the council to discuss ARPA funding, the potential of a no smoking ban within the parish and the recording of IPC budget meetings.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.