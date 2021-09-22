IPC to receive report on valuation of property

The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to receive its official report on the valuation of property for the 2021 tax year Wednesday night from Iberia Parish Assessor Taylor Barras.
As reported previously, the preliminary numbers showed the parish losing approximately $45 million in taxable property, largely due to shortages in inventory and equipment, which translates into a $750,000 drop in revenue for the parish.
Barras said previously that he had been meeting with business owners over the previous months to find some middle ground regarding the tax issues. At Wednesday night’s meeting. Residents will have the opportunity during an open hearing to discuss their tax bills and any concerns they may have about the process.
The council is also expected to receive the administration’s 2022 budget statement, which lays out the general goals and direction for the upcoming budget conversations. A resolution to establish a public hearing on Dec. 1 to hear public comment on the consolidated budget statement.
The council generally holds special meetings in the weeks prior to the final adoption of the operating budget to hear input from department heads on potential cuts and needs on the various departments. The hearings also give the public an opportunity to learn more about the operating budget and the constraints that exist within the parish’s financial situation.
This year’s hearings will be especially challenging in that budgets were tight before the newly revealed $750,000 revenue shortfall was known.
The council is also scheduled to hear from resident Sarah Riggs, who will speak regarding packs of stray animals running throughout the parish. In recent weeks, incidents of packs or dogs menacing pets and even their owners have grown in frequency.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Iberia Parish Council Meeting Room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.