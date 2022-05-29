The Iberia Parish Council will head into a special meeting Wednesday to formally declare the seat of District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan vacant.
Council Chairman Warren Gachassin will announce the vacancy of the seat due to the untimely death of Trahan, who died in mid-May.
The procedure for a vacant seat stipulates that an interim councilperson is appointed and that an election be held at a future date for those wishing to formally become the new representative of the district.
The council will appoint an interim council member during a June 14 special meeting, where those interested can present their qualifications by forwarding a letter and/or resume to Gachassin at the council office no later than 4:30 p.m. June 7.
At this Wednesday’s meeting, the council will vote on a resolution declaring the office of District 13 vacant, which is the beginning of the procedure for appointing someone to the position.
An election will be held sometime in the future for residents in the district to vote on a new councilman, although the date of that election has not yet been voted on or discussed by the council.
At last Wednesday’s council meeting, a presentation was held celebrating the life and work of Trahan on the Iberia Parish Council. Trahan had served as a councilman since 2012, and was widely regarded for his knowledge and passion.
The special meeting will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.