IPC to consider decision whether Sewerage District office to stay in current building or move to Public Works Department building

The Iberia Parish Council will meet tonight with a relatively light agenda in its regular meeting, but with at least one controversial discussion on its committee as it revisits a previous vote to allow the parish’s Sewerage District to remain in its existing building rather than consolidating services at the new Iberia Parish Public Works facility.
In June, the Sewerage District No. 1 Board discussed the move and decided that the operation should remain at its current location on Northside Road. But part of the argument in favor of purchasing the former Dutch Gosnell facility on Highway 182 for use as the Public Works Department’s new home was that other services, such as the sewerage office and eventually permitting, planning and zoning, could be moved to the location, creating a “one-stop shop” for individuals or businesses seeking to build in the parish.
In previous council discussions, District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin had opposed the idea, saying that the office space needed to consolidate operations was not available at the Gosnell facility.
Gachassin has also opposed the purchase of the location in general, saying that the parish was not in a position to be spending money on new buildings.
District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry, a proponent of the move, has pushed the idea of selling the existing Sewerage District office to offset costs and minimize the parish’s expenses in maintaining and operating separate buildings.
In its regular meeting, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider granting substantial completion to the new 911 Communication Facility on the Acadiana Regional Airport campus.
• Consider an agreement between the parish and Sewerage District No. 1 to finalize work on the Estis Road/Paul Segura Parkway Sewage project, as well as transfer $30,000 from the Economic Development District fund to complete work on that project.
• Consider authorizing preliminary approval to a $7 million bond issue, which would refinance the parish’s current RVera/Isle of Iberia bonds and the 2015 bridge maintenance bonds.
The council is also scheduled to hear from St. Martinville attorney Keith Thibodeaux, who is running for 16th Judicial District Court judge, 16th JDC District Attorney Bo Duhé, who is seeking reelection, and Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 Chief Guy Bonin, who will be speaking in favor of the district’s 8.52 mill tax renewal, which is up for a vote Saturday.
The Iberia Parish Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.