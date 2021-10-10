IPC seeks to amend library fund budget

The Iberia Parish Council will vote on a resolution to amend the Public Library Fund Budget to account for the American Rescue Plan Act at Wednesday’s meeting.
The resolution will account for $47,065 to accept ARPA funding allocated to Iberia Parish libraries and provide equipment appropriations for Promethean Boards, computer and other related equipment purchases.
The council will also vote to request the administration to budget or commit to $1.6 million in APRA funding to be used as the local match for a water system improvement project being sought by Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 in Coteau.
A resolution authorizing the purchase and installation of signage highlighting the temporary closure of certain polling place locations for the Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 elections is on the agenda as well.
Another resolution to be voted on would authorize the parish to join with the state as a participant in the Louisiana State-Local Governmental Opioid Litigation Memorandum pertaining to the use of opioid settlement proceeds.
In other business, a resolution amending the fire protection fund budget in the amount of $4,000 for vehicle repairs at the Coteau Fire Station will be voted on.
Several appointments will also take place, including appointing Damon Migues to the Acadiana Airport Authority and Germaine Comeaux to the Iberia Parish Tourist Commission.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.