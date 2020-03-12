IPC moves forward with plans to purchase property

The events of recent weeks — namely a drop in the price of oil, global stock market instability and a growing threat from the coronavirus pandemic — led members of the Iberia Parish Council to question whether the government should be purchasing a piece of property across the street from the Iberia Parish Courthouse or save that money for an approaching rainy day.
The parish administration currently has a sales contract from the owner of a property at the corner of W. Washington and Providence streets. Purchasing the property would eventually allow the parish to close off the one-block portion of Providence Street which is adjacent to the courthouse for increased security.
The first wrinkle came when District 8 Councilman James Trahan offered up a substitute resolution that would have the council affirm the sales agreement, but only if it could sell a piece of parish-owned property to cover the $75,000 purchase price of the Washington Street parcel.
“When we first talked about trying to buy this property, the idea was to sell some other properties to make up the cost,” District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry said.
Parish President Larry Richard confirmed Landry’s memory.
“Yes, we are talking to the church about buying a piece of parish-owned property across the street,” Richard said. “They were interested in the parcel when the Sheriff’s Office was looking at it.”
Richard said the church was doing exactly what the administration was trying to do, to acquire adjacent property to expand its footprint. Landry suggested that Interim Public Works Maintenance Superintendent Dexter Miguez should submit a list of properties that could be liquidated.
“I don’t want to rain on your ideas, but you have a binding sales agreement signed by the sellers,” Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy said. “If you go back again with a contingency, you have to start over. You run the risk of them saying, ‘Well, five other people approached us and are offering more.’”
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin then cautioned against the purchase.
“Since we were here two weeks ago, we’ve seen a drop in oil prices,” Gachassin said. “We’ve seen our sales taxes drop in February. Eventually, we’re going to see ourselves on a road with no way back. You want to talk about expansions. How are you going to expand when you don’t have anything in your account?”
District 11 Councilman Brian Napier echoed Gachassin’s thoughts.
“That’s a good point,” Napier said. “In this economy, with this coronavirus … it’s going to get a lot worse with parish government.”
The other council members were not moved. The resolution to purchase the property and sell other parish properties to cover the costs passed, 12-2 with only Napier and Gachassin in opposition.
In the council’s committee hearings, the only item up for discussion was the setting of meeting and public hearing dates for establishing the parish’s millages for 2020. Finance Committee Chairman Michael Landry set the public hearing and adoption for May 13, with the approved millage rates going to the Iberia Parish Assessor’s Office by June 1.