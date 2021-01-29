The Iberia Parish Council did its homework prior to Wednesday night’s meeting regarding its selection of a new vice chairman for the coming year, electing District 11 Councilman Brian Napier to the role after a single motion.
But as the group moved into its regular meeting, it was clear that there are still divisions amongst the members over how the council should handle financial issues.
When Chairman Warren Gachassin reconvened the council at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to complete the business left undone at its Jan. 13 meeting — namely selecting the vice chairman and adjourning — District 2 Councilman Michael Landry withdrew his name from consideration, saying he came to the decision after talking to members of his family and other members of the council.
“I am doing this for the parish, not for the council or for anyone else.”
That allowed for a quick closure of that portion of the evening. But questions arose during the council’s Economic Development District meeting over how to best pay for $10,000 in work required for a sewage lift station at the Port of Iberia before a new tenant, SeaDrill America, moves in.
On one side of the argument, District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier, who represents the port area, and District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown questioned whether or not funds were available from service fees collected from port tenants for maintenance could be used for the work, rather than using EDD funds.
In opposition, District 5 Councilman Paul G. Landry and Gachassin argued that site and infrastructure work to draw new industry to the parish is the specific purpose of the EDD fund. They argued that because the SeaDrill site had been vacant for at least five years that the funds paid from other tenants should not be used to rehab the lift station, instead using the EDD money.
“I understand that the port should be responsible for some of those repairs,” Olivier said. “That 10 percent of the user fees should be able to be used to cover these repairs. Ten percent of the user fee is being stored in a pot somewhere. I don’t understand why this is coming before the council when the port has funds that were set aside for this.”
“That’s what the EDD was established for,” Paul G. Landry said. “It’s to help with infrastructure and such.”
Brad Cradeur, the interim director for Sewerage District No. 1, said that in his discussions with Port of Iberia Director Craig Romero, Romero said he would prefer to use the EDD funds.
“It was offered to them,” Brown said. “I’m not saying that giving them money is a bad idea. I’m just saying that, the way it was done, in that it was offered.”
Gachassin said that is not what happened.
“I talked to Romero,” he said. “The reason we are here is me. I never made a promise. I had a conversation with the port director, and he is in favor of using EDD money.”
“Did anyone ask the port if they would front the money?” asked District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin.
“I’m not in a position to answer that,” Cradeur said.
The resolution to have the EDD pay for the work passed out of the board meeting and the council’s committee hearing later that evening. It will likely come back up for discussion at the council’s next meeting on Feb. 8.
In his report, Parish President Larry Richard said that the cleaning and repair at the Sugar Cane Festival Building is almost complete. Currently, work to clean the building’s HVAC system is underway. He said it should be ready to reopen in three weeks.
During council member announcements, District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard said work on the Robert B. Greene Veterans Building was coming along well.
Gachassin asked Richard if he would feel comfortable returning to the council meetings in person rather than by telephone. Richard has been socially distancing since last spring due to health conditions of others in his family who may be compromised and more susceptible to COVID-19.
“I want to say we can all work together,” said Gachassin, a vocal critic of Richard at points during the past four years. “The olive branch is out there. Members were given the option of sitting at the table or remaining socially distanced. I had a conversation with Mr. Richard and asked him if he would return to the meetings. Everyone is here wearing a mask. I am asking you to come back to the meeting with you and your cabinet.”
Richard said he would consider the request and return when he felt the time was right for that move.