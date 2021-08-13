The Iberia Parish Council heard presentations Wednesday night on the strategic and tactical steps being taken to alleviate flooding across the region.
On the strategic level, Rachel Godeau with the Acadiana Planning Commission gave the council an overview of the Watershed Initiative Region 5, which encompasses some 400 different political entities — from governments to water boards and conservation districts — across the Acadiana area.
“After the flood of 2016, we changed the way we manage our waterways and handle drainage issues in Region 5,” Godeau said.
The Acadiana Planning Commission manages the Watershed Initiative, which plans and executes projects across a wider region to provide a more holistic approach to improving the area’s readiness for the next major flood event.
“Louisiana gets more rain than any other state,” Godeaux said. “It’s also the fourth flattest state.”
On a more immediate level, Royal Engineering President Mike Pugh updated the council on projects that are about to get underway for new flood control features in Iberia Parish.
“We will begin work at Peebles Coulee within a month,” Pugh said. “We’ll have work underway on the Jefferson Canal and Rodere Canal projects by October. They will all be underway and completed by next spring.”
Those flood control features, along with several others that are coming in the next year, are all part of the flood control master plan the parish adopted back in 2016. That plan has since been made a part of the state’s master plan, which allows the parish to tap into other financial resources, such as funding from the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.
“We have allocated funds for four other structures to get shovel ready,” Pugh said. “We hope to go to CPRA and the legislature next March to get funding for those.”
The next slate of projects — at Little Valley Bayou, George Lancon, Rutten Hill Road and Little Stumpy Bayou — will further enhance the parish’s ability to control water flowing through the parish in case of torrential rains.
“Between these four projects and the first three, you are providing a benefit to 9,000 acres of watershed,” Pugh said.
During its committee hearings, the council discussed changing the organization of the boards controlling the parish’s veterans facilities. The discussion ventured on dissolving the current boards and reconstituting them as advisory boards, with the council taking direct responsibility for the facilities.
For four of the facilities — two in Jeanerette, one in Lydia, and one in New Iberia City Park — there was no pushback. The board of the Robert B. Green Memorial building, however, wanted to remain an active board rather than take an advisory role.
Although it has been functioning, Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy said that in his research he could not find any resolution or ordinance actually creating the board.
“This board has been operating since 1958,” District 3 Councilman Michael Landry said. “I’d like to table any action on this until next meeting.
“Historically, this is the Black veterans board and the Black community was really supported by this board. This board does not want to relinquish and does not want to be treated as an advisory board.”
The council agreed to table action until its committee meetings on August 25.