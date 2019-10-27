IPC budget review set Monday

The Iberia Parish Council will hold its fourth budget review hearing Monday evening and finalize its proposed changes to the department operating budgets.
The focus of the hearing will be on five funds: Road District No. 10 Fund, the Parishwide Drainage Fund, the Solid Waste Sales Tax Fund, the General Fund commitments to the Nuisance Department and Public Works administration, and the General Fund itself.
The bulk of the hearing, though will be dedicated to the administration’s adjustments to feedback received during the four budget hearings as well as requests from council members Monday night that will have to be reconciled before the budget is adopted.
The council has scheduled a special hearing to adopt the finalized budget on Dec. 4.
The council’s final budget review hearing will be held Monday at 6 p.m. in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.