IPC approves variance for drainage easement

After a stalemate reached at its Dec. 9 meeting over a variance request to reduce a drainage easement along one side of East Side Estates, the Iberia Parish Council approved the variance Wednesday night with little fanfare.
One condition that was added to the approved variance, which reduces an existing 50-foot right-of-way to 35 feet, is that the developers sign a letter promising to abide by the other restrictions in the parish’s planning and zoning regulations, specifically that no obstructions or structures will be placed in the reduced easement.
“I feel like, with the letter indemnifying the parish and making sure that the regulations will be followed, that this is resolved,” said District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin.
The council also approved a resolution allowing Parish President Larry Richard to execute a cooperative endeavor agreement between to transfer rights-of-way and easements to Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 so a lift station and sewerage facilities currently located dangerously close to Lewis Street near the U.S. 90 Service Road can be relocated.
In other business, the council:
• Appointed Toni Pickney to the Iberia Parish Communications District Board.
• Reappointed Jarett Landry to the Iberia Parish Communications District Board.
• Appointed Barton Romero to an at-large position on the Iberia Economic Development Authority.
• Approved the installation of an additional speed limit sign on Dumas Judice Road.