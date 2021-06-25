For the first time in 15 months, the Essanee Theater will be filled with the sounds of music thanks to a new fundraiser from the Iberia Performing Arts League.
The theater organization is putting on a cabaret fundraiser titled “A Spark to Light the Dark” that Director Kayleigh Lay said will bring a sense of joy and hope.
“With COVID we took a huge hit and had to stop right in the middle of 'Music Man,' Lay said. “The rest of our season was pretty much shuttered.”
Although a few performances did manage to run during last year’s restrictions, singing was not allowed. Lay said Saturday night’s performance is hoping to bring the joy of musical theater back to Iberia Parish.
“We’re doing songs of hope, musical theater songs,” she said. “The performers pick their own music, it had to be something with a positive or uplifting message but we wanted to welcome our patrons and people back to see something at IPAL to say we’re coming out of the dark.”
“We’re coming out of the darkness of the past year with something bright and happy,” she added.
The theme of the cabaret fundraiser has attracted performers as well as audience members. Lay said that prominent actors and actresses from almost every major theater company in Acadiana have signed on to be a part of the show.
“It’s a lot of talent from all over the area,” Lay said. “Everyone was itching to perform so a lot of people came out and auditioned.”
The night will consist of 29 performances consisting of both individual and group segments. Two hosts will be leading the audience for a night of fun and music, and a cocktail hour will even precede the night’s events.
The event takes place 6:30 p.m. Saturday with the cocktail hour, and the cabaret starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or by going to https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446?fbclid=IwAR3C4lD3EMgc4cRxSTWjrk34WN05oJ6fQ7U_-QIEQbEoyKTucw4Og8hRCRI.
“It’s just going to be a great night for music,” Lay said.