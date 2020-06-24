IPAL weighing options for upcoming season

The Iberia Performing Arts League continues to weigh its options about the upcoming season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the organization.
IPAL canceled eight performances of “The Music Man” in March after closures began statewide as a result of COVID-19, and the final show of the season, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” was also cancelled. According to a prepared statement, those who purchased tickets for those performances can now either await the next IPAL performance or refund their tickets by calling 364-6114. The ticket cost can also be used as a donation to IPAL.
As for the 2020-2021 season, IPAL said that a committee is being formed to determine the best course of action for IPAL’s patrons, actors and organization.
“This committee will provide the IPAL Board with recommendations when more information is available on various phases of reopening from CDC and the Governor’s office,” according to the statement.
In the meantime, IPAL has already scheduled some of its upcoming shows for the new season. Those include “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” directed by Charlie Robertson, which is scheduled to run Sept. 11-20. It will be followed by “Death and Life of Larry Benson,” which will be directed by Donna Berard and slated to run Oct. 16-25.
After that is “Nunsense” which is directed by Katherine Caffery and will run Dec. 4-13 followed by “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder which will be directed by Mitch Prudhomme and run April 23-May 2 of next year.
The final show of the season is “Born Yesterday,” directed by Mac Stearns and will run May 28-June 6 of next year.
The local non-profit is also asking for monetary support wherever possible.
“Your membership helps us meet the many challenges faced by a non-profit theater group,” according to the statement. “Whenever our new season begins, IPAL still needs to pay yearly insurance, maintenance, utilities, telephone, royalties, set expenses, technical upgrades, theater improvements, costumes, etc.
“IPAL memberships are crucial in keeping the Essanee’s doors open in the style you have come to expect. Membership entitles you to receive our newsletter and recognition in the program.”
Those who want to become a member to IPAL can filled out a form available at ipaltheater.com.
Include your name as you wish it to appear in the program, your contact information, and if possible provide your e-mail address and mail it in with your check.