IPAL to put on ‘Yes Virginia’ production from Dec. 6 through 15

New Iberia native Ryan Berard has been on and off the slate at the Essanee Theater since he was in elementary school.
The Iberia Performing Arts League veteran is taking a major role in the upcoming IPAL production of “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” and Berard said the experience has been great.
The production is based on a bit of historical reality. “Dear Editor, is there a Santa Claus?” was a question sent to the New York Sun in 1897 by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon.
“Christmas was coming and all was right with the world … until her friends mischievously fill her in on the “facts” about Old Saint Nick,” according to the plot of the play based on the letter and the newspaper editor’s response.
“Who could tell her the truth? So, Virginia writes a letter to the editor of The New York Sun, for her father always said, ‘If you see it in The Sun, it’s so.’
“Virginia’s letter falls into the hands of Francis P. Church, a veteran editorial writer who knows he must answer, and must answer truthfully. And so, he begins his reply, which becomes one of the most memorable and cherished editorials in newspaper history.”
Berard, who is playing the role of Virginia’s father, said the experience has been a great one and he is excited to see what the audience thinks of IPAL’s new production.
How long have you been involved with IPAL?
I’ve been here a few times. Since I was in third grade, however many years that is. I live in New Iberia.
How has the show been going so far?
It’s going pretty well, I can’t say we’ve had too many surprises. Rehearsals have been pretty standard.
How are you feeling about the show opening?
I’m excited, I think this is a story that many aren’t familiar with. It’s based on a real story and I didn’t know about it until a few months ago.
How has cast and crew been for this production?
There are about 18 people in the cast, it’s been really fun to act in. All the people in it are really good.
“Yes Virginia” runs from Dec. 6 through 15 at the Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com. They are also available at Delaune’s Pharmacy, the Daily Iberian and Allain’s Jewelry. For more information, visit ipaltheater.com.