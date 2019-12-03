IPAL to hold auditions for ‘The Music Man’ Saturday and Monday

Auditions for Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man” will be held at the Essanee Theatre in New Iberia on from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday and then Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The Music Man” has been a hit on Broadway, in revivals, and in the movie theaters, according to a prepared statement. It is one of the great pieces of American Musical Theater. All parts for the play are open, and people of all ages are welcome.
People auditioning for specific parts should prepare to sing some portion of any of the show’s songs and to perform a cold reading in the front lobby.
If you have any questions or cannot make those audition dates, please contact director Vincent P. Barras at vpbarras@gmail.com, or text him at 519-0865.
The play will run March 12 to March 29, 2020, for a total of 12 performances, Thursdays through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Rehearsals will begin in January.