IPAL sets comedy as first production of season

Iberia Performing Arts League’s first production of the 2019-2020 season is a comedy, “The Silver Whistle,” opening Sept. 6 at the Essanee Theater.
Written by Robert E. McEnroe, the play ran for 219 performances on Broadway, opening on Nov. 24, 1948, starring Jose Ferrer as the lead character, Wilfred Tasbinder.
Tasbinder, a romantically minded, 37-year-old tramp, finds a birth certificate for Oliver Erwenter, indicating that its owner is 77 years old, according to a prepared statement from the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Wilfred decides to impersonate Erwenter and enter a home for the aged. Being a fellow of rich imagination, he takes it upon himself to help the inmates by putting on a bazaar and showing each of them that one is only as old as he feels. The play is directed by Hollie Guidry.
“The Silver Whistle” runs Sept. 6-15 at the Essanee Theater (126 Iberia St.). Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com, at the door, or at the following locations: Delaune’s Pharmacy, The Daily Iberian and Allain’s Jewelry.
For more information, visit ipaltheater.com or call 364-6114.