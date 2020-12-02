Despite several hiccups and hangups as a result of COVID-19, the Iberia Performing Arts League has braved the difficulties of 2020 and is presenting one last show before the end of the year.
“The Death and Life of Larry Benson” premiers Friday at the Esssanee Theater, and offers a bittersweet tale of heartbreak and reconciliation as the Teche Area gears up for the Christmas season.
Donna Berard, who is directing the play, said the production is one that she’s had in her back pocket for several years, but it has always been pushed back.
“We were going to do this show four or five years ago,” Berard said Monday night at dress rehearsal. “We read the script and fell in love with it, but something would keep happening where we would need a comedy in that spot or something.”
The story involved a young soldier who goes missing in action for three years. After three years pass where the boy’s parents break up, the mother receives a message that her son is actually alive. When the entire town excitedly awaits the return of Larry Benson, they all get a surprise they weren’t expecting.
Telling a story that hits home for veterans and the families of veterans was one that Berard was especially excited to tell.
“This time the board came together and said now is the time to do it because we have a society that no longer understands the sacrifices that our veterans make overseas,” she said.
In fact, the director said she was in talks last year to dedicate the entire lobby of the Essanee Theater to local veterans as part of the production.
“But lo and behold, COVID-19 happened,” Berard said. “The show was supposed to be in October but we kept having delays and having to recast.”
The cast and crew have been through several sets and have had to account for several changes in case circumstances changed as a result of the pandemic. But after all of the holdups, Berard said the cast and crew is ready to go.
And although the lobby won’t be decorated, Berard said she was able to secure a Christmas tree dedicated to veterans in Iberia Parish that was put in the lobby of the Essanee Theater.
“It’s a great show, everyone really came together for it,” Berard said.
Tickets for “The Death and Life of Larry Benson” are on sale now. Seating will be limited for the show dates, and COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced. To purchase a ticket, go to https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/ipaltheater/6446. The show will run Dec. 4-13.