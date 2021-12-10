The Iberia Performing Arts League is bringing back its annual “USO Show” by popular demand in the community this week.
The show debuted Thursday, and continues today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday matinee will also be held at 2 p.m.
The show will feature musical and comedy scenes that celebrate the Christmas season and honor those who have served in the American armed forces.
The cast includes Nicholas Leblanc, Sarah Lagneaux, Lanie Marcantel, Luke Living, Victoria Harrelson, Olivia Todd, Lacey Guidry, Lauren Living, Angie Sanford, Miguel Ochoa, Ken Harrelson, Jacob Gunnels, Theresa Streva, Trevor Chapman, Ben Green, John Lagneaux, Kevin Judice, Jay Florsheim, Grace Delahoussaye, Julaine Schexnayder, Carmen Nicholson, Holden Romero, Hannah Gravois, Ian Barras, Addison Eskind, Camille Theriot, Kate Derise, Landon Mogerman, Sarah Perello, Harper Spell, Ryleigh Spell, Evelyn Landry, Jackson Judice, Cooper Temple, Clara Drinkwater, Ella Comeaux and Jack LeBouef.
Those attending can expect to hear all of their favorite Christmas songs, enjoy funny and heartwarming skits and even hear the 12 Cajun Days of Christmas.
Complimentary cookies and champagne will be provided at intermission along with a special surprise from Santa Claus. The event is geared for the whole family.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or through tix.com by searching “IPAL.” Tickets are $5 for those 17 years or younger who show up at the door on the day of the performance.