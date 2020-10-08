The Iberia Performing Arts League is rescheduling this weekend's performance of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" due to the effects of Hurricane Delta.
Those who have purchased tickets can use them for any rescheduled date of the show, which will be announced in the near future. Those who would like a refund can contact ipaltheater@cox.net.
The production was originally meant for the spring, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 and also delayed as a result of Hurricane Laura. The show debuted this past weekend.
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is a play written by Tennessee Williams, who wrote the play between 1953 and 1955. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955.