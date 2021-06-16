IPAL membership and season tickets are available online at ipaltheater.com. Previous membership and season tickets holders will receive info through the mail.
Memberships are $25 and up. Members receive the IPAL newsletter and are acknowledged in show programs. Season tickets for our Hits and Hilarity Season are only $80 each.
The IPAL season includes four musical comedies, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Nunsense,” “A USO Christmas Show” and “The Producers.” The final show of the season is the comedy play, “The Odd Couple.”
Email IPAL at or call at 337-364-6114.