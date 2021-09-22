The Iberia Performing Arts League is set to put on its first musical in almost two years this week with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”
The production opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theater in 2013 and won four Tony Awards at the 68th Tony Awards in 2014, including Best Musical.
Director Mitch Prudhomme said the cast has been rehearsing at IPAL since June, and were excited to take the lighthearted comedy to the IPAL stage.
“We’re happy just to be doing a musical again,” Prudhomme said. “‘The Music Man’ had to close in 2020, and we were supposed to be doing this one in September of last year so we’ve been waiting a long time.”
The musical is set in the early 1900s, where a penniless clerk is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D’Ysquith banking family.
After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty’s claim of being a relative, the eight D’Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways.
Prudhomme said the kicker is that all of the D’Ysquiths are played by the same actor, who often has seconds to appear and reappear as different characters in the production.
For the IPAL production, Vincent Barras was chosen for the challenging role.
“I think he’s crazy for even auditioning for that one,” Prudhomme said with a laugh. “He knew what to expect.”
Barras said he had seen the show in Chicago with Prudhomme and a group of friends to get ideas for the IPAL production.
“We had a marvelous time and from seeing that show we knew it could be done on the IPAL stage,” Barras said.
Other cast members include Miguel Ochoa, Lanie Marcantel, Hollie Guidry, Beth Finch, John Caro, Ja’el Mahoney, Olivia Todd, Nuke Nettles, Jacob Gunnels, Kylie Touchet and Cae’ly Romero.
Prudhomee said the show is a lighthearted comedy that IPAL patrons of all ages can enjoy.
The show runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows take place at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the door. Tickets can be purchased beforehand at The Daily Iberian, Delaune’s Pharmacy, A Spot for Tea and Allain’s Jewelers.