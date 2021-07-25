The Roaring 20s were all the rage Saturday evening at the Essanee Theater as members of the Iberia Performing Arts League gathered to celebrate the group’s 20th season with its annual Essie Awards celebration.
The awards ceremony was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown. In fact, one of the plays represented, “The Music Man,” ran only a week before the pandemic forced it to close.
Donna Berard, who directed “The Death and Life of Larry Benson,” said that there were some additional steps that had to be taken when the show ran in December, but that it was still a great experience.
“We had to double cast everything, in case someone got sick,” Berard said. “But it was a really good time. It was great. The hard part was getting people to come to the theater, to get them in the seats. No one was going out at all.”
The energy in the troupe of actors was obvious as they moved in and out of the reception, some of them wired up as they auditioned for the awards show. IPAL Board President Charlie Robertson was working up a sweat, chasing down details in his vintage tuxedo as he stayed in character with the “Roaring 20s” theme.
For longtime IPAL board member and 2020 “OurPal” honoree Michael Durand, one of the biggest losses during the shortened season was the lack of a children’s production during the summer.
“We had ‘The Music Man,’ which is up for awards tonight, but really closed after only a week,” Durand said. “Then we lost the children’s workshop, the summer program we do with the kids putting on a production. I was sorry to see that go.”
Overall, though, the mood at the theater Saturday was upbeat, with actors trading stories and directors talking about their plans for the upcoming season. For example Angie Sanford, who performed one of her songs from “The Music Man” during the ceremony, was more excited about landing a script for her next project.
Although the pandemic slowed the IPAL season down, the group used the time in good stead. Major renovations were done, including new dressing rooms, an upgrade of the green room, and continuing work on the building’s facade and marquee.
And, for “The Music Man” at least, the show will go on. The play will resume its run next month, from Aug. 19 through 22.