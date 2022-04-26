The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a camper fire that claimed the life of a Jeanerette man.
The fire was reported around 4 a.m. on Friday. St. Mary Fire District No. 11 responded to the fire, which occurred in the 1000 block of Highway 318 in Jeanerette.
While putting out the fire, firefighters found a male victim at the front door of the camper, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.
Official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, but authorities believe the victim is the 53-year-old sole resident of the camper.
Because of the extent of the damage, fire marshal deputies have been unable to pinpoint an area of origin or a potential cause at this time. However, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the camper was being powered by an extension cord that was connected to a nearby mobile home. Deputies are looking further into whether that improper wiring may have been a contributing factor.
Fire deputies have been unable to confirm the presence of a working smoke alarm.
Smoke alarms are proven to give families critical seconds to escape safely from a fire emergency.
If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org.
When it comes to electrical safety, avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist or between two structures. Also, only use those cords and strips for temporary purposes. Contact a licensed electrician for any electrical concerns in and around your home.