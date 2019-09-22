Intersection of Frenzel & N. Breaux Alley to be closed during week

The intersection of Frenzel Street and N. Breaux Alley will be closed from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday for roardwork.
The intersection will be closed in its entirety, 24 hours a day. Rerouting signs will be posted.
Should the work be complete prior to the end of the day Friday, the intersection will be reopened.
E.B. Feucht & Sons, LLC apologized in a prepared statement for any inconvenience or any disruptions the closure may cause.
Access to all homes and businesses will not be affected.
Those who have any questions or concerns are asked to contact the company at 457-2426, or any of the crew leaders present on the project at the time of the work.