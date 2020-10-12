All South Louisiana Community College classes will be cancelled Tuesday as the schools continue to make repairs in the wake of Hurricane Delta.
According to an SLCC spokeswoman, campuses will remain closed Oct. 13 because of continuing power outages, but workers in essential services such as security, maintenance, and custodial must report to their respective campuses unless otherwise directed by their departmental supervisor.
Various departmental personnel throughout the college may need to report to their respective campus due to workload demands and priority deadlines. Those employees would only report as directed by their department supervisor with clearance from the respective vice chancellor.
The spokeswoman said students, faculty and staff should follow the college’s website, its official social media accounts and check their college email account for updates.