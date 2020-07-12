Interim director says communication error was reason for not attending council meeting

The Housing Authority of New Iberia’s interim director said there was a communication error when she and the board of commissioners were scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting to discuss ongoing issues with the housing authority.
In a letter to Mayor Freddie DeCourt, Interim Director Tisha Moss-Charles said that a board member and secretary at City Hall began communicating about being placed on the agenda, but neither the chairman of the board Nor Moss-Charles were contacted about the meeting.
Moss-Charles went on to say that the board member was told that the meeting would be placed on a City Council agenda in August.
“As interim director for the Housing Authority of the city of New Iberia, I am working feverishly to address many of the deficiencies outlined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Moss-Charles said in the letter.
Last Tuesday’s meeting was meant to address several issues between the housing authority and HUD that included several years of audits that had not been completed and about half of the housing units currently not being occupied.
Although the city government does not control the housing authority, it does make appointments to the board, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt has acted as somewhat of a mediator for the past few years between HUD and the housing authority.
City Attorney Jeff Simon said at the meeting that HUD has indicated that it would like the housing authority to move to a voucher system, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt added that time seemed to be running short for the housing authority to make the changes necessary to save itself.
One board member for the housing authority did show up at Tuesday’s meeting, but said at the time that she thought other members of the board would be showing up as well.
The absence of the director and housing authority members elicited sharp responses from members of the City Council, some of whom said that the main problems at the housing authority seem to be the fault of the administration or board.