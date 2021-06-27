The Iberia Parish School Board’s Insurance Committee will meet Monday to discuss group health insurance for the board and its employees.
The board will hear from several insurance representatives who will be giving coverage proposals for the IPSB at the meeting.
Companies slated to be present at the meeting include Jason Hebert with McGriff Insurance, Colby Delahoussaye with HUB International, Mark Romero with Brown and Brown of Louisiana, Emily McLaughlin of Stiel Insurance, Armond Shwing with Schwing Insurance, Hanna Romero with LARIS and James Perez with DJW Insurance.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Monday at the board’s administrative office on Jane Street.