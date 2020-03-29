The Briarwood subdivision in New Iberia made the most of Louisiana’s stay-at-home mandate this weekend by creating a chalk competition among households.
Local resident April Mullen said she had the idea earlier last week for households in the neighborhood to create chalk art on their driveways that would include a Bible verse or encouraging words in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak in Louisiana.
After posting it to the neighborhood social media page, the idea quickly gained traction. Iberia Parish Councilman Warren Gachassin, also a resident of the neighborhood, offered to put up a gift certificate to Pelican’s on the Bayou as a prize and the idea quickly turned into a friendly competition among neighbors.
Mullen said more than 40 houses ended up competing in the chalk competition, with houses all over the subdivision filling their driveways with inspiring art and Bible verses. Mullen said the point of the competition was for local residents to gain some optimism in light of the coronavirus outbreak and “remember that God’s in charge.”
A panel of judges rode through the subdivision Saturday to judge the chalk pieces, and Mullen said that it was eventually decided that there would be three first-place winners.
“They were all so great. Everyone did amazing,” Mullen said.
The event clearly created some neighborhood excitement, with golf carts being driven up and down the subdivision by local residents looking to peruse what each house had drawn for the competition.
The first-place winners included Cherlow and Kathy Parr along with Cody Hoobs, who drew a stained glass chalk art piece for one home; Ash Berard, who had another first place winner; and Shannon Lorenzo, who came in as the third winner.
The competition was one of just several activities happening among neighborhood residents all over New Iberia who are trying to cope with the pandemic affecting the state, nation and world.
Art gatherings, prayer groups and other activities have become staples of several neighborhoods all over town as local residents try to create recreation while still staying a safe distance apart following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order for state residents.