Several inmates at the Iberia Parish Jail were charged after they were found to be in possession of cell phones and homemade weapons.
According to a prepared statement from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, correctional deputies conducted a search of the jail’s E-pod housing unit and found Steven Vital, Kenwin Lewis, Javorius Boss and Ricky Thibodeaux to be in possession of cell phones and homemade weapons.
All four inmates were charged with contraband in a correction center. This is an ongoing arrest and more arrests are pending, according to the IPSO.