Back in 2003, the hopes and dreams of many invested in Iberia Parish recreation thought that the Louisiana PepperPlex off Sucrose Drive would be the preeminent sports complex in the Teche Area.
But the large acreage of fields intermixed with a concession stand and restroom was never to get the capital outlay funds needed to see the dreams of PepperPlex supporters realized.
A recent push by Mayor Freddie DeCourt to create an economic district that will give the PepperPlex a dedicated source of funding has reinvigorated many volunteers and supporters.
“What I’m really excited about is you have young council members and younger people in the community who want to help,” Iberia Sports Complex Commission board member Scott Behringer said. “We’ve been needing that for a long time.”
Behringer has served on the PepperPlex board since 2003, and has seen the almost two decades-long fight to keep the complex maintained and upgraded.
The original budget for the park was $7 million, Behringer said, and the plan was to get an additional $1 million per year from state capital outlay funds.
Eventually, however, the money that was planned never materialized.
“The capital outlay funds dried up,” Behringer said. “We had $2 million of a $7 million project. We focused on building fields, and if we knew we were only going to get $2 million we would have done some things differently.”
As a consequence, the PepperPlex has been plagued with drainage and maintenance problems for years with almost no dedicated revenue to provide for the upkeep. While parish government does pay for utilities and the board does get revenue from the Visitor’s Enterprise Funds, Behringer said most of the revenue the PepperPlex depends on comes from donations.
“The city and parish have helped us a few times, but nothing has been dedicated,” he said. “This tax, no one’s had an appetite for a tax, that place is so big and there’s so much to work on.”
Some of the biggest problems include drainage, accessibility and cutting grass. Much of that work goes to the volunteers who are passionate about the PepperPlex and what it can provide to the community.
Ryan Gisclair has been on the Evangeline Little League board of directors for three years, and is currently serving as the vice president of the board.
Gisclair said he got involved with the league because of his kids initially, but began volunteering and eventually was given a seat on the board. A longstanding problem with the PepperPlex and its attractiveness to people in the area, Gisclair said, was due to its competitors.
“A lot of it (is) in comparison with what the communities around us are doing,” Gisclair said. “The condition of the fields, the lack of having turf as opposed to grass, the overall feel of new versus old.”
The design of the PepperPlex is fine, Gisclair said, but what’s really needed is the maintenance to keep the complex fresh “and that costs money.”
“Volunteers can only do so much,” he said.
The revitalization effort that’s just beginning for the PepperPlex can bring a much needed injection of people and excitement to the area, Gisclair argued.
“I think with the influx of money, if it’s steady and consistent, in addition to the current leadership within the city, I think it could be a great thing for our community,” he said.
“I think this is a step in the right direction,” he added.