The Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative turned out to Johnson Alley Friday morning for another house revitalization project in the historic neighborhood.
The group of volunteers spent the morning repainting the home of an elderly resident of the neighborhood as well as providing other rehabilitation services for the structure.
Members of the New Iberia Kiwanis Club spent the morning working in the cool spring weather for a good cause.
Organizer Tammy DeBiasi said the project was just one of many house restoration projects that the organization is hoping to finish in Lil’ Brooklyn, which she called the oldest African-African neighborhood in New Iberia.
“The whole thing is about revitalization,” she said. “Some of these houses are over 100 years old.”
According to a prepared statement, the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood was originally part of the Duperier Plantation which later became Mount Carmel. In the early 1900s, it was home of the Gus Fontenot Banner Band and Orchestra, which was instrumental in the early jazz movement.
Bunk Johnson, who famously lived in New Iberia before his death, reportedly played with the Banner Band for years.
The community was named Lil’ Brooklyn, according to one story, after one of its residents visited Brooklyn, New York and said the neighborhood reminded him of the borough with bridges at either end of the community.
The volunteer group has adopted homes in the area to revitalize and paint in bright Caribbean colors as a nod to Haitian slaves who lived on the Duperier plantation long ago.
DeBiasi said the group is advised by a color specialist volunteer who chooses the colors for the houses that are revitalized, and the homeowners that are assisted are usually overjoyed at the help.
“We have young gentlemen doing the priming, which is good to see,” she said. “At one time this community was extremely vibrant.”
The group eventually hopes to go back to areas like Henry Street and revitalize some of the older buildings like the grocery store.
The group also plans to informally help with things like home ownership as well, DeBiasi said.
Most of the homeowners that the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative has helped have normally been the elderly who have been grateful for the help.
“When people think of Lil’ Brooklyn, we want them to think vibrant,” she said.