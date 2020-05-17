The Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 update on Monday will offer more data on the location of COVID-19 infection clusters in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, information the state quit reporting on April 1.
Prior to that, the state would update the number of clusters of infections identified and the names of the homes where the clusters were located. After that date, the state began identifying only the raw number of infections across the state’s 436 licensed residential care facilities without specifying if the infection was a single case or part of a cluster of infections.
Those reports were also limited to twice a week, on Monday and Wednesday.
In the last LDH report on the number of clusters, which consist of two or more cases at a single facility, there were 46 identified across the state — just over nine percent of the registered homes in the state. In its report on May 13, LDH said there was at least one resident who had tested positive for COVID-19 in 63 percent of the state’s licensed homes.
Sunday’s statewide update shows an additional 315 cases spread across Louisiana, bringing the total to 34,432. That continues a decrease in identified cases following a surge of 612 new cases Wednesday and 827 on Thursday as new testing labs added their records to the existing pool of test results. But Sunday’s change does represent a 0.92 percent increase over Saturday, when 280 cases were added.
Hospitalizations, on the other hand, have been trending downward consistently for the last two weeks. The overall number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by nine to 1,019 Sunday, while the number of patients statewide on ventilators went down by 12, to 111.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths increased by seven, going from 2,418 on Saturday to 2,425 in Sunday’s report, an increase of only 3/10 of a percent. As of May 10, 66 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated each week on Monday.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases remained static at 353. The number of deaths were also unchanged at 32. There were 46 additional tests logged in the parish.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases dropped by two to 274 with 2,665 tests performed. The number of deaths remained at 22.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of five cases, to 274, after 2,241 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 29.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count climbed by 12 to 590. The number of deaths remained at 23. There have been 12,561 tests performed in the parish.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 57 to 7,039 on Friday, compared to a rise of 28 new cases in Orleans Parish to bring that total to 6,809. Both parishes have had similar numbers of tests conducted — 36,486 in Jefferson compared to 35,923 in Orleans — although Jefferson Parish has seen an increase in the number of tests being given in recent weeks.
Even with similar case and test numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 65 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 495 overnight. Jefferson saw three new deaths reported, for a total of 430 fatalities.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 6,452 — including 210 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 6,377 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 1,628 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 5,737 with 92 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 5,590 cases reported and 442 deaths.
There were 5,469 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 42 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 4,212 cases and nine reported deaths. The under 18 group had 595 cases total, with two deaths reported.
The state reference lab has processed 11,824 COVID-19 tests so far. There have been 253,346 tests processed through commercial labs, for a total of 265,170 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 55 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other five percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 54.46 percent to 45.2 percent for women, with 0.31 percent identified as unknown or other.
In its update Wednesday afternoon on the number of infections and deaths among the state’s assisted residence facilities, 3,840 infections have been identified among nursing home residents, up from 3,597 on Monday, and 501 cases other residents of other facility types, up from 490, for a total of 4,341. That is a 6.21 percent increase over the last two days, since Monday’s report of 4,087 identified cases.
That number includes 921 deaths — 863 deaths, a rise of 35, in nursing homes and a rise of three, to 58, in other facilities. Those deaths account for just shy of 40 percent of the state’s overall deaths. They also demonstrate a 4.3 percent increase from the 883 deaths reported Monday.
In the latest report, LDH reported COVID-19 had spread to residents of 197 of the state’s 279 nursing homes, an increase of 16 homes, and 77 of the state’s other assisted living facilities. That's a total of 274 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state.
The reporting lacks details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified.
As far as staff infections are concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the assisted living facilities may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of May 10, rose to 22,608. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been a month ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the high 50-percent range. It dropped to 56.07 percent Monday from 57.4 percent a week ago. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (53.42 percent), diabetes (33.14 percent), and cardiac disease (18.78 percent). Other factors included chronic kidney disease (18.41 percent), obesity (17.96 percent), congestive heart failure (11.21 percent), pulmonary issues (10.62 percent), cancer (6.79 percent), neurological disorders (6.65 percent), and asthma (3.69 percent).